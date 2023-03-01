Cox Communications workers. Courtesy of the company

Local nonprofits with programs focused on K-12 STEM education, conservation and sustainability, and military and veterans are encouraged to apply now for a Cox Charities Community Grant.

Up to $200,000 is available for nonprofits in San Diego County. Applications will be accepted through March 17.

The grants are part of Cox Charities’ statewide community grants program, which will award $320,000 in total to nonprofits in Cox’s California markets of San Diego, Orange County, Palos Verdes and Santa Barbara.

To apply for a Cox Charities Community Grant, organizations must meet the following criteria:

Be a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization

Be located in or provide services in a Cox Communications service area in California

Align with one or more of Cox Charities’ focus areas

To apply, visit coxcharitiesca.org/communitygrants. Recipients will be announced in May.

Last year’s grant recipients in San Diego were: Alpha Project for the Homeless, Classics 4 Kids, Elementary Institute of Science, Feeding San Diego, Girls Inc. of San Diego County, Just in Time for Foster Youth, La Maestra Foundation, San Diego Coastkeeper, Urban Corps of San Diego County, and Young and Prosperous Foundation.

Cox Charities is a charitable foundation funded by the donations of employees of Cox Communications, the largest private broadband company in America serving nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states.