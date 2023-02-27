A Caltrans snowplow in the San Diego mountains on Sunday. Courtesy of the agency

Another period of rain and snow across San Diego County is forecast to begin Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office.

“A broad trough over the West will bring periods of light to moderate precipitation today and Tuesday,” the weather service said. “A stronger disturbance will bring more widespread and heavier rain and mountain snow Tuesday night and Wednesday.”

Light snowfall, from 4 to 8 inches above 4,000 feet and 8 to 12 inches above 5,000 feet, is expected in the mountains on Monday. Heavier snowfall is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Between a half-inch to an inch of rain is expected in the valleys and coastal areas, with up to 3 inches in the mountains, through Wednesday.

Highs Monday will be around 59 along the coast, around 58 in the western valleys, 50 to 55 near the foothills, 41 to 49 in the mountains and 63 to 68 in the deserts.

Dry and slightly warmer weather is forecast Thursday through Saturday.

City News Service contributed to this article.