Snow on the ground Saturday at the UCSD Sky Oaks field station in Warner Springs. Image via UCSD HPWREN camera network

The National Weather Service warned of possible flooding on Saturday with steady rain falling across San Diego County into the afternoon.

“Steady rain and snow this morning will taper to showers and isolated thunderstorms later this afternoon and tonight, before ending on Sunday,” the weather service said.

A flood watch is in effect for all areas except the deserts through Saturday evening.

Rainfall was expected to total 1 to 1.5 inches along the coast and in the valleys, 1 to 3 inches in the mountains, and .15 to .75 inches in the deserts. Snow accumulation above 3,500 feet was forecast to be 6 to 8 inches.

See more Radar shows steady rain from the mountains westward, with snow ongoing in the mountains and now some foothills! Precipitation will steadily taper off from west to east this afternoon, with more showery weather (and possibly some t'storms) to follow this evening! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/oEapyzwZcK — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 25, 2023

The San Diego River is at flood stage, with Mission Center Road closed between Friars Road and Camino De La Reina.

Highs Saturday will be around 57 along the coast, 56 in the western valleys, 48 to 53 near the foothills, 41 to 48 in the mountains and 58 to 62 in the deserts.

The unseasonably cold, wet weather is expected to continue into next week.

“A short break in the precipitation is expected Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, but a pair of disturbances moving onshore to the north could resume rain and snow showers again at times from Monday afternoon through midweek,” the weather service said.

“It will remain cool all week with daytime temperatures running well below average.”