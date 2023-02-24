Snow has been falling in mountain areas throughout San Diego County and other parts of the Southland, but in very unexpected spots as well. Here, the Hollywood sign, as seen through a mix of fog and dusty snow during a rare cold winter storm in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 24. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Forecasters have issued a winter storm warning for San Diego County mountain areas, including Julian and Pine Valley, that will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Snow levels, near 6000 feet Friday, will fall to around 4000 feet Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow will be most widespread and heaviest Saturday with totals of 12 to 18 inches forecast above 5000 feet, and 8 to 12 inches from 4000 to 5000 feet.

The NWS also predicted that winds gusts will reach up to 40 mph.

See more #Snow Patrol in Julian.@SDSheriff Deputies are working w/ @SDCaltrans & @CHP_El_Cajon to keep our roads safe. Follow chain requirements. It’s very easy to get stuck. No trespassing on private property. Please respect the town & don’t go sledding on graveyards. Pick up your trash pic.twitter.com/qmc6l2YGMh — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 23, 2023

In addition, forecasters warned motorists that travel could be “very difficult to impossible” on Saturday, and urged them, if they must hit the road, to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of emergencies.

The storm is not only expected to bring mountain snow, but also 2 to 3 inches of rain along the coast, 4 to 6 inches in the mountains and up to an inch in the deserts.

Officials throughout the region are preparing for the deluge.

The city of San Diego on Friday night closed several river crossings in Mission Valley that are prone to flooding. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department also activated swift water rescue teams while snow chains were required on some rural routes.

As the storm front approached, the region also saw a number of temperature and rainfall records broken.

The weekend won’t be the end of though. Another storm is expected to bring more rain and mountain snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

Storm activity was widespread throughout the state, with a rare blizzard warning imposed for the Los Angeles County mountains, the first issued by the weather service since 1989.

– Staff and wire reports