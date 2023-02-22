(Left to Right) Michael Craig, COO, San Diego Oasis; Alan Turner, President, Bridge Club of North County; Krishna Arora, Chair Emeritus, San Diego Oasis; Bonnie Arora with San Diego Oasis; Mark Allan, Vice Chair, San Diego Oasis; Hazel Turner, Bridge Instructor, Bridge Club of North County; Simona Valanciute, President and CEO, San Diego Oasis.

San Diego Oasis, a nonprofit whose mission is to change the way people experience aging, announced Wednesday it received a $500,000 gift from the Bridge Club of North County.

The donation from BCNC’s members will help fund “The Game Room” in San Diego Oasis’ new Rancho Bernardo center set to open later this summer.

“This first-time partnership between San Diego Oasis and BCNC will provide more social opportunities for local older adults to get out, be active and engage with their community,” said Simona Valanciute, president and CEO, San Diego Oasis.

“The Game Room” will be the future home for BCNC, as well as other social games popular among older adults such as mah-jongg.

Founded in 1970, BCNC is a nonprofit that operates through volunteers as a social club for playing bridge.

BCNC welcomes all generations to get involved, meet with other bridge enthusiasts and learn how to play the game, according to the nonprofit.