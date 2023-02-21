A Powerball lottery ticket. Photo via @Forbes Twitter

No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grew to $100 million.

The numbers drawn Monday were 3, 17, 26, 38, 54 and the Powerball number was 15. Monday’s jackpot was $87 million.

No tickets were sold in California matching five numbers, but missing the Powerball number. Such a ticket would have been worth $76,405, according to lottery officials.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number are 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

City News Service contributed to this article.