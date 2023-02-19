SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing is expected to grow to $87 million.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number was sold in Chula Vista at a Shell gas station, 950 Eastlake Parkway, and is worth $1,801,715, the California Lottery announced.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 8, 21, 31, 32, 37 and the Powerball number was 23. The jackpot was $73 million.

The drawing was the fifth since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

City News Service contributed to this article.