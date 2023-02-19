Palm fronds litter Ocean Beach amid a wind and rain storm. Photo by Chris Stone

Fair and warmer weather was forecast Sunday in San Diego County, but a storm will arrive later this week that will bring rain, snow and much colder temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

A low-pressure system to the southwest might bring some light precipitation Sunday night into Monday morning, forecasters said. Coastal, valley and foothill temperatures Sunday were expected to be in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s. Mountain highs were predicted to be in the 50s, with lows in the 30s, while highs in the deserts were forecast to be around 71 with overnight lows of 44 to 52.

See more Rain chances will be on the increase tonight and into Monday morning, especially into the southern portion of #SanDiego. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/h2fvxrzxDu — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 19, 2023

A big pattern change is on the way for the middle of the week as waves of low-pressure systems push into California from Western Canada. Colder temperatures, strong winds, and periods of rain and mountain snow were possible late Tuesday through at least Saturday, the NWS said.

High winds could be a concern Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. The highest winds were expected to be over the desert mountain slopes, with peak gusts in excess of 70 mph. Winds could also be strong at the coast.

After the first wave departs east, very cold air may be left in its wake. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday could be some 15 to 20 degrees below normal, with most lower elevations topping out around 50 degrees both days. Some locations in the San Diego valleys might not make it out of the 40s those days.

The second wave of the system was slated for Thursday and Friday, which looks to take more of an outside track over the Pacific Ocean and West Coast, possibly bringing more rain and mountain snow than the first wave.

Low snow levels of 2,000 to 3,000 feet could bring snow accumulation to the majority of the mountains and mountain passes.

City News Service contributed to this article.