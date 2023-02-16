A father and son stroll next to the Ocean Beach Pier at sunset. Photo by Chris Stone

Warmer conditions are expected for the next few days with periods of gusty Santa Ana winds peaking Friday morning and afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures near the coast Friday are forecast to reach 68 degrees, 67 in the western valleys, 54 in the mountains and 66 in the deserts, according to meteorologists.

Slow warming is expected through the first half of the weekend, with highs finally reaching near normal values for the coast and valleys on Saturday, and highs falling a few degrees short of normal for the mountains and deserts.

A strong upper low off the West Coast will lead to a pattern change for the second half of the weekend into next week, with cooler temperatures, breezy onshore winds, increasing cloud cover and a slight chance for precipitation in the mountains.

By the middle of next week, a colder and wetter pattern will develop, with multiple chances for precipitation and periods of stronger onshore winds for the mountains and deserts.

