The Powerball winning ticket was announced in November. Photo credit: Screen shot, CALottery.com

The winner of a record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot has come forward more than three months after purchasing the winning ticket, state lottery officials announced Monday.

The winner is expected to be identified Tuesday, according to a Twitter post from the California Lottery.

“We will show #CaliforniaEducation a whole lot of LOVE on #ValentinesDay when we unveil the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion #Powerball #jackpot from November,” according to the Twitter post.

The winning ticket for the Nov. 7 drawing was purchased at Joe’s Service Center on Woodbury Road in Altadena. The ticket matched all six numbers – 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10.

The overall jackpot was the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The single winning ticket will earn a prize of $1.9 billion, according to the California Lottery.

The holder of the winning ticket will have the option of taking the money in payments or in a lump sum. The lump sum payment would be $997.6 million.

Three other tickets sold in California matched five numbers in that drawing, but missed the Powerball number. Those tickets, sold in Gardena, Beaumont and San Francisco, were each worth roughly $1.15 million. A total of 22 such tickets were sold nationally.

Joseph Chahayed, the owner of Joe’s Service Center, earned a $1 million bonus as the retailer that sold the winning ticket.

“I will share it with the family … with my kids, my grandchildren,” he said. “I have 11 grandchildren, and I have to share with them.”

The local win marks the first time the California Lottery has doled out a jackpot topping $1 billion to a single winner.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

– City News Service