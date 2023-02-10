Toby and Simba were surrendered to Rancho Coastal Humane Society in 2020 when their owner could no longer keep them. Photo via RCHS.

Are you looking for two pets cuddly cats to keep you company?

Toby and Simba are pets of the week at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society. They’re

2-1/2-year-old, male, Domestic Short Hair Cats with orange and white Tabby coats.

Toby and Simba were surrendered to Rancho Coastal Humane Society in 2020 when

their owner could no longer keep them. They were adopted immediately and spent more

than two years in their home. Now their family moved and didn’t take them along. Toby

and Simba need a new home.

They lived as indoor cats with adults and teenagers and they slept in a cat condo at night

and had free roaming of the house during the day. They both like playing with a wand toy

but Toby is more playful than Simba.

As a bonded pair, one adoption fee covers both; the $100 adoption fee for Toby and

Simba includes medical exams, neuters, up-to-date vaccinations, and registered

microchips.

For more information or to sponsor a pet visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389

Requeza St. in Encinitas, call 760-753-6413 or log on to www.SDpets.org.

Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday, and by appointment Wednesday and Thursday.