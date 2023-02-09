A wind advisory has been issued Thursday for parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. East winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the San Diego County mountains and valleys.

Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, and Crestline are under wind advisory.

Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages could result. The NWS recommends using caution when driving, especially those operating high-profile vehicles, and securing outdoor objects.

–City News Service