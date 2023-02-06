A cold front brought chilly weather to parts of San Diego County overnight and into Monday morning, but forecasters said gusty offshore winds will give the area a warmup through Friday.

High pressure off the coast will slowly gain strength through the coming days over Southern California, where mostly clear skies and warmer weather will occur by the middle of the week.

Thursday will be the warmest day overall, with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above average for most locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Many areas west of the mountains will be into the 70s with some spots reaching into the low 80s as a weak offshore flow pattern persists.

Conditions are expected to cool off again by the weekend, with some light showers possible, forecasters said.