Pelicans ride the air waves near La Jolla’s Windansea Beach. Photo by Ken Stone

The San Diego region can expect sunny and warmer weather on Saturday, but there’s a chance of showers Sunday in the western valleys and mountains.

“Dry weather with a warming trend will continue through Saturday,” the National Weather Service said. “A low-pressure system moving inland through California on Sunday will bring cooler and windier conditions, as well as some showers.”

“Light showers will occur over and west of the mountains, mainly Sunday morning into early Sunday afternoon,” the agency added.

Highs on Saturday are forecast to be 63 to 66 near the coast, 68 inland, 69 to 74 in the valleys, 61 to 68 in the mountains and 74 to 77 in the deserts. It will be several degrees cooler on Sunday.

At the beaches, a west swell of 8-9 ft with a period of 7-9 seconds from 290 degrees will likely produce surf of 3 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet Sunday evening into Monday. The largest waves will occur on exposed west-facing beaches in San Diego County.