The San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Jordan Marks is reminding love birds wanting to “tie the knot” or renew their wedding vows on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, to make their appointment now for a marriage license and ceremony! Appointments are filling quickly.

Downtown San Diego, Chula Vista, Santee, and San Marcos offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for marriage license and ceremony appointments.

“Walk-in” services without an appointment will be offered for lovebirds living in the moment only at our historic Waterfront Park downtown office. Ceremonies will be offered at one of the waterfront marriage arbors or indoors in our newly renovated ceremony rooms. Appointments are required for all other times and locations.

Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Jordan Marks said, “We are excited to offer walk-in services for Valentine’s Day at our beautiful waterfront downtown location and make love more memorable with a magical marriage service for hundreds of San Diegans across the County this Valentine’s Day!”

Appointments for love can be made using our award-winning online booking system at www.sdarcc.gov or by calling (619) 237-0502. The cost of a non-confidential marriage license is $70.00.

If the couple would like their ceremony to be performed by one of the County staff, the cost is an additional $88.00. Ceremonies are offered in English and Spanish.