A cold Pacific storm will continue to drench the San Diego region until early Tuesday morning, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.

“A storm system moving inland today will continue to bring scattered showers and mountain snow through early Tuesday,” the National Weather Service said. “As the storm system departs to our east, north-northeast winds will increase and become gusty.”

“Showers, along with some embedded heavier downpours and a 10-15% chance of thunder, will continue across much of Southern California with snow at elevations generally above 4,000 feet,” the weather service added.

"Showers, along with some embedded heavier downpours and a 10-15% chance of thunder, will continue across much of Southern California with snow at elevations generally above 4,000 feet," the weather service added.

Precipitation for the past 48 hours totaled 0.2 inches in Chula Vista, 0.27 at San Diego International Airport, 0.44 in Point Loma, 0.60 in Escondido, 0.61 in Encinitas, 0.77 at Lake Cuyamaca and 0.03 at Borrego Springs.

The snow level was 1 inch on Mount Laguna and 3 inches on Mount Palomar.

The county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality has issued a rain advisory for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall. Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following due to high bacteria levels.