Cloudy skies over University City. Courtesy UCSD HPWREN network

Cooler and cloudier conditions in San Diego County were forecast for the weekend into early next week, with rain possible on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Low clouds were expected along the coast for much of Saturday, before spreading further inland Saturday evening into Sunday.

Scattered showers were possible by Sunday morning with the bulk of the precipitation falling late Sunday into Monday before tapering off into Tuesday, forecasters said.

Snow levels could be low, resulting in significant snow accumulations which were expected to impact major mountain passes.

Most local temperatures Saturday were expected to be in the low 60s, with overnight temps in the low 40s. Highs in the mountains were predicted to be in the 50s with lows of 29 to 38, and highs in the deserts were expected to be in the 60s with overnight lows of 39 to 47.

Dry conditions should return by late Tuesday, with periods of offshore winds and warmer conditions expected through the end of the week.

No hazardous marine weather conditions were expected through next Wednesday, except for gusts from the west around 20 knots Sunday afternoon and night over the coastal waters.

— City News Service