Courtesy of Coastal Roots Farm

Coastal Roots Farm, a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center in Encinitas, welcomes community members from all backgrounds to celebrate Tu B’Shvat, the Jewish New Year of the Trees. Guests are invited to explore the “understory” to see how even the smallest cells are connected at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

To celebrate the “Birthday of the Trees,” the Farm emphasizes the importance of combating climate change. This year’s theme is “Enter the Forest;” the event will feature hands-on activities for all ages, such as Food Forest tree maintenance, climate change education, delicious local food, and drinks by Sabor Piri-Piri, Hangry Louies, Local Roots Kombucha, and Pure Brewing. A Kid Zone will also be hosted with Tu B’Shvat themed crafts, stories, and microscope activities.

Food Forest Tours will feature chickens, silvopastures, and microclimates. As participants explore the Farm, local vendors, including a libation station for 21+ attendees, will be there to serve fresh food and drinks. Live music by Nathan and Jessie will also be included at the event for guests to enjoy.

The Pay-What-You-Can Farm Stand (on Saxony) will be closed during the event, but there will be a “pop-up” Farm Stand taking place in the Food Forest where the festival take place, offering fresh, organic produce for all community members.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $18 per adult, $9 per child, or pay-what-you-can, as Coastal Roots Farm has a mission of nourishing and uplifting the community. All donations fund the Farm’s various programs.

Due to limited capacity, pre-registration is required. To register or to find more information about the event, go to coastalrootsfarm.org/event/tu-bshvat-food-forest-festival-2023/.