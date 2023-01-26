A fallen eucalyptus tree in Balboa Park. Photo courtesy of the mayor’s office

With high winds causing dozens of large trees to fall in and around Balboa Park, the city closed the central San Diego park to the public Thursday.

Additionally, Balboa Park Golf Course, Presidio Park and Chollas Lake were also closed to the public. City crews were working to remove fallen tree limbs and branches that were blocking streets and walkways, according to the city. Street lights were also being impacted by the high winds.

Forecasts called for peak Santa Ana wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph along the coast, and up to 70 mph inland.

One of the trees that fell in the park earlier Thursday morning landed on a woman who had to be taken to a hospital for treatment of head and other injuries.

According to the city, teams will be monitoring the high winds and working to clean up public areas around Balboa Park, within Presidio Park and nearby Morley Field.

Visitors were asked to avoid trying to enter Balboa Park and to use caution in and around the affected areas. Employees working in the park, museums and other cultural institutions in Balboa Park are asked to leave for the day.

The closures will remain in effect for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution to protect public safety. The city will evaluate conditions prior to reopening park areas to public access Friday.

During windy conditions, San Diegans are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings, stay away from large trees with heavy branches, and to use caution during their commutes. To report downed trees or streetlights, use the city’s Get It Done app or call 619-527-7500.

City News Service contributed to this article.