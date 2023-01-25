A new program offering free rides to low-income seniors has launched as part of Jewish Famiiy Service’s “On the Go” program. Photo credit: jfssd.org

With a new grant, a local nonprofit has launched the San Diego County Senior Transportation Program, which offers free rides to low-income seniors living in dozens of local zip codes.

San Diego County provided the funding to Jewish Family Service of San Diego.

“Reliable, affordable transportation can make all the difference between seniors staying in their homes or ending up in a hospital or care facility, and we are excited at the opportunity to make our transportation services more accessible than ever before,” through the program, said the nonprofit’s CEO Michael Hopkins.

The program will be operated through Jewish Family Service’s “On the Go,” which remains the county’s largest senior transportation service.

Maureen Glaser, program manager of “On the Go,” described the personal service offered. For instance, “we can choose the closest and most appropriate vehicle for each person. We’re not going to send a big pick-up truck for an older adult using a walker.”

To qualify for the new program, participants must be at least 60 years of age, have the ability to get in and out of a car on their own and have a household income that is at or below 30% of the county’s Area Median Income:

For one-person households, up to $27,350

For two-person households, $31,250

For three-person households, $35,150, and

For four-person households, $39,050

Communities to be served include Alpine, Chula Vista, Jacumba and Vista.

(all the zip codes that qualify: 91901, 91910, 91911, 91915, 91916, 91945, 91950, 91977, 92004, 92020, 92027, 92058, 92070, 92081, 92083, 92084, 92102, 92105, 92110, 92113, 92114, 92139, 92154, 92173, 91905, 91906, 91917, 91934, 91935, 91948, 91962, 91963, 91980, 92055, 92060, 92066, 92086, 92259, 92536, 92672)

Seniors or their caregivers can call “On the Go” seven days a week at 855-638-2279 to request free rides, once enrolled. Each eligible rider will receive up to 80 miles worth of free rides each month.

Those who do not meet the eligibility requirements for the San Diego County Senior Transportation Program still may access the “On the Go’ service, which offers a variety of options. For more information, call 858-637-3210.