Cots for temporary shelter. Photo by Chris Stone

Four inclement weather shelters for San Diegans experiencing homelessness were activated Sunday by the San Diego Housing Commission.

The shelters are open Sunday at the following locations:

Father Joe’s Villages at the Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., can take 45 adults and an additional 10 beds for families with minor children or single women. Check-in at 4 p.m. Sunday and check-out at 5 a.m. Monday

Paul Mirabile Center at 1501 Imperial Ave. can take 40 adults, with check-in starting at 4 p.m. until full and checkout at 5 a.m.

Living Water Church of the Nazarene at 1550 Market St. can take 28 adults with check-in at 8 p.m. or until full and checkout at 6:30 a.m.

San Diego Rescue Mission at 120 Elm St. can take up to 10 single women with check-in starting at 5:30 p.m. until full, and checkout at 7 a.m.

The program is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, city of San Diego and the shelters.

City News Service contributed to this article.