San Diego lifeguard watches surfer at La Jolla’s Windansea Beach during a high tide. Photo by Ken Stone

Meteorologists are predicting a cool, windy and clear week ahead for the San Diego area, with no rain in the forecast and temperatures in the 60s in most areas.

“Fair and cool weather will continue this week with generally weak offshore flow,” the National Weather Service said. “Patchy frost will develop the next couple of nights in wind- sheltered valleys.”

Windy conditions are expected throughout the week, with gusts up to 35 mph in many areas.

“Each night and morning there will be pockets of offshore breezes mainly in foothills and locally into inland valleys,” the weather service said.

Highs on Monday will be 62 to 66 along the coast, 62 to 65 in the western valleys, 54 to

59 near the foothills, 44 to 53 in the mountains and 62 to 65 in the mountains.

Tides will be high again on Monday, with 6.61 feet expected int La Jolla at 9:37 a.m. Minor coastal flooding is possible.