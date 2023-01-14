High surf Saturday at La Jolla Cove brought out nature lovers and surfers standing on terra firma, calling the waves too gnarly to challenge.

But a number of brave souls caught some supercharged swells – with abbreviated rides on the strong waves projected at 10 to 15 feet in the La Jolla area.

La Jolla Cove’s sea temperature was 59 degrees.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday due to the first storm of a four-day moist pattern.

Decreased surf is expected Sunday and Monday. Another large west swell is forecast for early Tuesday and projections are up to 13 feet at Horseshoe Reef in La Jolla.

Some locations that could experience flooding Tuesday include Chula Vista, El Cajon, National City, Imperial Beach, Coronado, Alpine, I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, North Park, Downtown San Diego and Point Loma, according to the National Weather Service.

King tides, the highest tides of the year corresponding to the new moon, will return to San Diego: