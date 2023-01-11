Monster Jam truck Megalodon. Courtesy photo

Monster Jam, a family-friendly motorsports experience featuring 12,000-pound trucks, will return for a second time this weekend at Snapdragon Stadium.

The event — which will appear on Saturday and Sunday — features world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour.

The San Diego Stadium Championship Series event features 12 skilled athletes battling for the championship while tearing up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. The champion of the event will receive an automatic bid to the Monster Jam World Finals in Nashville on July 1.

Prior to the show, Monster Jam will host a Pit Party to enjoy an hour to see the trucks up-close and meet the drivers.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to ticketmaster.com/monster-jam-tickets.