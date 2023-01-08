Rainbow mist rises above thirteen to 11-foot waves at Horseshoe Reef in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone

Mostly dry and cool conditions will continue through Monday evening in San Diego County, with another in a series of Pacific storm systems bringing widespread rainfall, strong winds and high-elevation snow to the region late Monday night and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

A beach hazards statement was issued until 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon for San Diego County coastal areas, with breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet expected. Highest surf will be on west-facing beaches in southern San Diego County.

Strong rip currents and longshore currents could be hazardous to swimmers. Elevated surf plus morning high tides near 6 feet could produce minor tidal overflow of low-lying areas along beaches.

The @NWSWPC is highlight a SLIGHT RISK for excessive rain leading to flooding for Tuesday across much of our area! A strong storm system looks to produce widespread moderate to heavy rain through much of Tuesday. Stay tuned- we will post preliminary rain totals later today.#CAwx

Most local temperatures Sunday were expected to be in the mid-60s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mountains were predicted to be in the upper 50s with lows of 36 to 42, and highs in the deserts were forecast to be in the low 70s with overnight lows of 45 to 52.

On Tuesday, an incoming storm could produce thunder and lightning at area beaches. Another break in the active weather could occur Wednesday through early Friday, with potential for another storm next weekend.

An approaching storm could bring hazardous boating conditions in the form of gusty winds and hazardous seas late Monday into Tuesday. Peak gusts of 25 to 30 knots were expected with waves 9 to 11 feet with a 12-14 second period. The storm could also produce isolated thunderstorms over the coastal waters on Tuesday.

City News Service contributed to this article.