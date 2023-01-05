High surf at the Ocean Beach Pier on Thursday afternoon. Courtesy OnScene.TV

The San Diego region largely escaped the heavy rainfall and flooding experienced across much of California and will dry out on Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.

“Rain will end from northwest to southeast this evening,” the National Weather Service said Thursday afternoon. “Mostly dry conditions are expected Friday into Saturday.”

Total rainfall over a 24-hour-period ended at 6 p.m. Thursday was .22 inches at San Diego International Airport, .40 inches in Encinitas, .46 inches in Ramona, .81 inches in Valley Center, 1.23 inches at Lake Cuyamaca and .01 inches at Ocotillo Wells.

See more Radar imagery below is showing scattered showers across the area. Those will continue through the evening, tapering off overnight. Showers will be mostly light, with locally moderate showers. Fri is expected to be dry with our next chances of rain are early next week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XnOuka30NC — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 6, 2023

There was minor flooding on roads in Fallbrook and other areas, and the city of Encinitas closed several hiking trails, but the “bomb cyclone” largely passed San Diego.

The San Francisco Bay area, the state capital Sacramento and surrounding region, however, were experiencing flood damage, including levee breaches along the Cosumnes River. Flooding, fallen trees and power lines left major roadways impassable in the Point Arena and Gualala communities in Mendocino County.

While the rain is passing, a high surf warning remains in effect for coastal San Diego County until 6 p.m. Friday, with waves up to 16 feet possible.

High temperatures on Friday were forecast to be around 62 along the coast, 60 to 65 in the valleys, 51 to 58 in the mountains and 65 to 68 in the deserts.

The weather service said more rain is possible beginning Sunday and continuing into Tuesday.