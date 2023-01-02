A rainbow in San Diego County on Sunday. Photo via @NWSSanDiego Twitter

San Diego will get one day without significant rain on Monday before another series of storms move through the region, the National Weather Service said.

“Showers will decreased today, then increase again late tonight into Tuesday morning as a weaker and fast-moving low pressure moves inland through California,” the weather service said.

Highs on Monday will be around 60 along the coast, around 59 in the western valleys, 50 to 55 near the foothills, 43 to 50 in the mountains, and 62 to 66 in the deserts

High surf will continue Monday at the beaches, but gradually diminish during the day. However, high surf is expected to return on Thursday and Friday.

While showers are expected overnight Monday, a stronger storm system is expected to arrive late Wednesday evening.

“A somewhat strong low pressure system is expected to bring more widespread and somewhat heavier precipitation for late Wednesday night and Thursday,” the weather service said. “Friday is expected to be mostly dry.”