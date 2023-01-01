Courtesy of Sesame Street Live

Kick off the new year with Sesame Street’s live show “Make Your Magic.”

The show, which is a collaboration between nonprofit Sesame Workshop and Feld Entertainment, tells the story of Elmo as he learns how to do magic from a magician named Justin. Through Justin’s encouragement to practice, work hard and never give up, Elmo embarks on an extraordinary journey. He learns that it’s OK to make mistakes and that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself and the power of what’s yet to be.

Sesame Street favorites including Abby, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover and Gonger also make an appearance in the live show.

The show will take place at 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.sesamestreetlive.com/tickets-make-your-magic?id=117619.