Scattered showers were expected to continue across San Diego County Sunday as the trough responsible for Saturday night’s heavy rainfall departs to the east, the National Weather Service said.

Gusty winds may continue in conjunction with some rain and snow showers over the mountains, so the winter weather advisory will continue.

See more [Radar Update]: Scattered showers will continue through much of today as the main upper-level system moves overhead and exits to the east. Use caution if you're out and about, especially in the mountains, as slippery roadways and fog may lead to hazardous travel.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/hZkspzAMJr — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 1, 2023

Forecasters said a brief dry period should occur Monday, but an overall unsettled pattern remains in place. An active Pacific jet stream should steer a series of disturbances into California through much of the week, leading to several additional chances for precipitation.

The rainstorm that lingered into early New Year’s Day in the county caused multiple flooded roads, mudslides and street closures.

The Department of Public Works announced several road closures Sunday morning due to flooding and downed trees from the rainstorm. The following areas were affected as of 8 a.m.:

Spring Valley, Quarry Road closed between state Route 125 to Lakeview Drive

Escondido, Escondido County Club dip closed at Harmony Grove Road

Vista, Melrose Way closed from Marsopa Drive to Sunset Drive due to a tree down

Ramona, intersection of Kelly Avenue and Letton Street closed, Kelly Avenue closed from Pala Street to Julian Street, and Letton Street closed from Main Street to Raymond Street

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol reported multiple freeways that were flooded or blocked by mudslides across the county:

At 9:31 a.m., a mudslide was reported at 10678 Sunrise Highway

At 9:03 a.m., a possible mudslide or rockslide was reported at Old Highway 80 near Crestwood Road

At 6:21 a.m., a mudslide with significant roadway debris was seen on Old Julian Highway near Cinnamon Rock Road

At 5:13 a.m., flooding was coming from Native Oaks Golf Course in Valley Center on Woods Valley Road and Valley Center Road

At 2:25 a.m., major flooding in all lanes of westbound state Route 94 near College Avenue caused multiple traffic collisions and closed multiple lanes with one lane open

Palomar Observatory saw 3.09 inches of rain on New Year’s Eve and before 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Valley Center saw 2.02 inches, Lake Cuyamaca 2.01 inches, Escondido 1.85 inches, Carlsbad 1.49 inches, Santee 1.35 inches, Oceanside 1.15 inches and Borrego Springs 0.30 inches.

