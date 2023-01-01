Disney on Ice’s “Road Trip Adventures.” Courtesy photo

Mark your calendars as Disney On Ice is back in town this month with “Road Trip Adventures.”

The show, which takes place from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22 at Pechanga Arena, features Mickey, Minnie and Goofy as they take audience members on a Disney-filled adventure.

Featuring storylines from hit movies, including “Mary Poppins,” “Moana,” “Frozen” and “Lion King,” among other favorites. Audience members can expect to hear their favorite songs from the movies, including jaw-dropping dances and acrobatics across the ice.

Known for its family-friendly pricing, tickets for Disney on Ice start at $20 per person.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.disneyonice.com/road-trip-adventures/san-diego-ca-pechanga-arena-san-diego.