A car on the expanded trolley Blue Line. Photo by Chris Stone

Free rides on New Year’s Eve again will be offered this year to help San Diegans celebrate safely, and avoid high parking and ride-share costs.

The Metropolitan Transit System and the North County Transit District will give free rides after 6 p.m. along with extra late-night service on New Year’s Eve.

Additional late-night service will extend beyond 2 a.m. from downtown on MTS trolley and NCTD COASTER services.

The free evening rides on Saturday apply to on all MTS buses and trolleys, and NCTD’s COASTER, SPRINTER and BREEZE services.

Stephen Whitburn, an MTS board member and San Diego City Council member, said “there is nothing more important than ringing in the New Year safely.” NCTD Vice Chair Priya Bhat-Pate agreed.

“Taking public transit is a safe way to get to and from your New Year’s Eve destination,” she said. “Not only is transit free after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, but we’ve added service to give you more options to get to your celebration safely.”

The added local transit options (with service offers and changes outlined at MTS):

San Diego Trolley, from 12th and Imperial –

Green Line – Last train to Santee departs at 2:06 a.m.

UC San Diego Blue Line – Last train southbound to San Ysidro departs at 2:37 a.m.; last train northbound to UTC departs at 2:08 a.m.

Orange Line –Last train eastbound from downtown Courthouse to Arnele Avenue Station departs at 2:15 a.m.

Extra NCTD COASTER Service from downtown San Diego –

Extra southbound train departs Oceanside Transit Center at 10:36 p.m.

Last northbound train departs Santa Fe Depot at 1:20 a.m.

Extra NCTD SPRINTER Service between Oceanside and Escondido –

Extra trips depart Oceanside Transit Center at 12:33 a.m., 1:33 a.m. and 2:33 a.m.

Extra trips depart Escondido Transit Center at 11:33 p.m., 12:33 a.m., and 1:33 a.m.

There also will be some changes for the extended holiday, as many workers have Monday off. MTS will run buses and trolleys on a Saturday service schedule for the holiday. There will be no service on any route without Saturday service, including Rapid Express Routes 280 and 290, and the Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection.

The system also added a “Friends Ride Free” promotion for New Year’s Day. Every paying adult may bring one guest on board with them at no cost Sunday. Youth 18 and under ride free with a Youth Opportunity Pass every day.

Free rides on the MTS network, along with the extra late-night service, are made possible thanks to sponsorship from the Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling Company.