The Star of India at the San Diego Maritime Museum. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

The Maritime Museum of San Diego is once again offering classes in restoring, maintaining, and operating the Star of India and other historic sailing vessels.

The internationally recognized museum of seafaring is seeking up to 150 volunteers for classes than begin with an orientation on Jan. 4.

The classes will teach such skills as knot tying, sailing terminology, line handling, sail setting, sail theory, maintenance of the ships, and even the possibility of “laying aloft” to climb and work in the rigging of the Star of India, the official state tall ship Californian and the replica of the historic San Salvador.

“Participants who become sail crew to our vessels are integral to the museum’s authenticity, operation and guest experience,” said Dr. Raymond Ashely, president and CEO of the museum. “Students will learn to become a tall ship sailor and volunteer time as a dedicated and well-respected member of our museum and the community.”

Graduates of the program will have the opportunity to volunteer as sail crew aboard Star of India when she sets sail for her 160th birthday on Nov. 11 and 12. The vessel last sailed in 2018, before the pandemic impacted museum operations.

Participants interested in joining the program can sign up online by Dec. 31.