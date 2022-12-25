A gull flies by the Ocean Beach Christmas tree. Photo by Chris Stone

A pleasant Christmas Day prevailed across Southern California Sunday with abundant sunshine and some high-level cirrus clouds moving by from the north.

Northeast winds were blowing along the coastal mountain slopes and through the passes and canyons, the strongest in San Diego County with a peak wind gust of 45 mph at Cuyamaca Peak, the National Weather Service said.

Winds were predicted to diminish through Sunday afternoon as temperatures soar with highs 10-15 degrees above normal west of the mountains.

See more Our gift to you: nice weather. Highs will be 10 to 20 degrees above normal! And yet, this won't even be our warmest Christmas ever. pic.twitter.com/n04kj2ph8x — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 25, 2022

Highs on Monday are expected to 72 along the coast, 76 inland, 83 in the western valleys, 75 in the mountains and 80 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

A cooler and wetter pattern was expected for late Tuesday into next weekend as a series of low-pressure systems move inland along the West Coast.

While there was a large spread in how wet these systems could be for southwestern California, the more likely days for widespread and significant precipitation are Wednesday and again around Saturday, forecasters said.

Forecasts show rainfall ranging from light to heavy starting Tuesday.

Some precipitation could fall at times on Thursday and Friday, but should generally be lighter and less widespread, according to the NWS. Snow levels could be above 7,000 feet during the more significant precipitation, but could occasionally lower to around 6,500 feet.

No hazardous marine weather was forecast through Monday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.