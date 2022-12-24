A bird accompanies a surfer who navigates the strong surf in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone

High pressure over San Diego County was expected to bring warm, dry weather through the holiday weekend, while a Santa Ana pattern could bring gusty northeast winds below the passes and canyons.

Winds were expected to strengthen slightly through Saturday morning, weakening a bit in the afternoon before strengthening again Saturday night and into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The Santa Ana winds combined with a building ridge of high pressure could lead to warmer weather this weekend, the NWS said.

A beach hazards statement remained in effect until noon Saturday, with flooding associated with king tides near 7 feet Saturday morning. Impacted beaches include Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, Seaside and Cardiff State Beaches and Oceanside Strand.

The tides combined with surf of 2 to 4 feet could produce minor flooding of beach parking lots and boardwalks. Boaters should be cautious navigating near times of low tide, forecasters said.

High temperatures along the coast and in the inland valleys Saturday were in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. The mountains will see highs in the 60s and lower 70s with overnight lows of 39 to 49, and highs in the deserts were forecast to be 75 to 79 with lows 46 to 53.

After a mild and relatively warm Christmas weekend, a storm system is predicted to move into Southern California next week, bringing as much as five consecutive days of rain to San Diego County beginning Tuesday.

The system was also expected to bring elevated swells in coastal waters from the west northwest around the middle of the week, along with some increase in wind and wind waves. Combined seas could reach 10 feet at times Wednesday through Thursday in the outer waters south and west of San Clemente Island.

–City News Service