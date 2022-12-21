Westbound State Route 76 will be closed Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning for bridge maintenance at the El Camino Real overcrossing, Caltrans said Wednesday.
The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday, lasting through 5 a.m. Thursday.
Caltrans said motorists may use a detour exit at Douglas Drive, turn left on Mission Avenue and right at Fousset Road, to the westbound SR-76 on- ramp.
Officials said the work schedule may change because of weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance issues.
–City News Service