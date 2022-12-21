A Caltrans truck. Courtesy of the agency

Westbound State Route 76 will be closed Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning for bridge maintenance at the El Camino Real overcrossing, Caltrans said Wednesday.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday, lasting through 5 a.m. Thursday.

Caltrans said motorists may use a detour exit at Douglas Drive, turn left on Mission Avenue and right at Fousset Road, to the westbound SR-76 on- ramp.

Officials said the work schedule may change because of weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance issues.

–City News Service