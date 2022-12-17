A towering cumulus cloud looking east from the National Weather Service, San Diego, office. Photo via @NWSSanDiego Twitter

Weak low pressure over San Diego County Saturday was expected to bring increasing high clouds along with slight cooling, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures Saturday were mostly expected to be in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s. The mountains were expected to be in the mid-40s, dropping into the upper 30s overnight, and highs in the deserts were forecast to be around 60 with lows in the mid-40s.

Weak transitory ridging was predicted to build in from the west Sunday and Monday, before a weak shortwave from the northwest moves across the region on Tuesday, the NWS said.

High temperatures through Tuesday could be a few degrees below average for this time of year.

The county was in for a warm-up beginning Wednesday as high pressure builds over the California coast through the holiday weekend, forecasters said. This may bring a decent warming trend for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Christmas Eve looks to be the warmest day with highs in the upper 70s in the valleys and deserts. Dry and warmer conditions were expected to occur over the holiday weekend.

No hazardous marine conditions were expected through Wednesday.

–City News Service