High clouds will continue to decrease in coverage Friday night, then spread back in Saturday morning, the National Weather Service office in San Diego said.

Areas of gusty Santa Ana winds will continue through Friday evening, then diminish into Saturday morning.

Areas of gusty Santa Ana winds will continue through Friday evening, then diminish into Saturday morning.

A weak low pressure system will push into Southern California on Saturday, bringing more high cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the lower 60s along the coast, mid 60s in the western valleys, upper 50s near the foothills, upper 40s in the mountains, and upper 50s in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

Fair and benign weather is in store for early next week as weak troughing persists over the area. This will keep temperatures on the cooler side through Tuesday.

High pressure will build into the region from the west mid to late next week, which will warm temperatures up. How high the temperatures get will depend on where the ridge axis lies, forecasters said.

The outlook for the holiday weekend currently looks dry and warm for Southern California, with highs at least in the low to mid 70s for inland areas, and at least upper 60s at the coast.