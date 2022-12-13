Photo credit: azhumane.org

The San Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs for the rest of the year starting Tuesday, thanks to a $10,000 donation from local animal lover Randy Spicer.

The shelter is at capacity for its dog population, after what SDHS staff said was an unprecedented year with many incoming stray animals who have not been reclaimed by their owners.

Due to Spicer’s donation, all dogs older than seven months can have adoption fees waived through the New Year. Out of nearly 700 animals available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society, 260 are adult dogs, officials said.

“This donation to support adoptions could not have come at a better time,” said Gary Weitzman, SDHS president and CEO. “By waiving fees, we are hoping to get these dogs into new homes for the holidays.”

Those who adopt from SDHS get pets who are spayed/neutered and vaccinated, have been medically assessed and cared for, and also receive training advice and educational information from the organization for the life of the animal.

The San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. To view animals currently available for adoption, visit sdhumane.org/adopt.

–City News Service