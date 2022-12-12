Snow Monday at the Lions Tigers & Bears nonprofit animal sanctuary east of Alpine. Courtesy of the sanctuary

The winter storm that dumped rain and snow on the San Diego region and caused temperatures to plummet will be on its way out Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The storm brought over an inch of rain to many areas of the county, and over 4 inches of snow at the highest elevations.

A frost advisory was in effect for much of the county on Tuesday morning, with lows near freezing in the valleys and deserts.

“Isolated showers could move locally inland into San Diego County coastal areas early this morning, otherwise dry weather is expected into the weekend,” the weather service said.

“There will be a slow warming trend through Friday, but with Friday high temperatures still a few degrees below average,” the agency added.

Highs Tuesday were forecast to be in the upper 50s along the coast and in the valleys, the upper 40s near the foothills, the lower 40s in the mountains and around 60 in the deserts.

Updated at 7:35 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022