SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing is expected to grow to $124 million.

One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold in Ohio and Tennessee. They are each worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 9, 23, 47, 49, 68 and the Powerball number was 19. The jackpot was $116 million.

The drawing was the ninth since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

