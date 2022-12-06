SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is expected to grow to $100 million.

There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Monday were 35, 45, 47, 54, 55 and the Powerball number was 14. The jackpot was $89.2 million.

The drawing was the seventh since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

City News Service contributed to this article.