A trough moving down the West Coast will bring scattered showers Tuesday evening through early Wednesday as the low-pressure system moves across Southern California.

Precipitation amounts will vary significantly but mostly range from .01 to .15 inches, the National Weather Service reported.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be around 60 along the coast, lower 60s in the western valleys, lower 50s near the foothills, mid 40s in the mountains and mid 60s in the deserts.

Thursday through Saturday will be dry, but cool. The longwave pattern will continue to favor troughing over the western U.S. so daytime temperatures will remain below seasonal averages through next week.

Thursday through Saturday will be dry but cool, followed by another chance of showers late Saturday into early Monday, according to NWS.

The longwave pattern will continue to favor troughing over the western U.S. therefore daytime temperatures will remain below seasonal averages through early next week.