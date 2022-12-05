An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

Power was restored Monday to the thousands of homes and businesses in Clairemont and Kearny Mesa that experienced an electrical service outage, authorities said.

The blackout began about noon, initially leaving 3,319 utility customers without power, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

As of shortly before 1 p.m., repair personnel had gotten about 1,300 of the affected addresses back on line, according to the power company.

Service was fully restored by 2:30 p.m., SDG&E reported.

The cause of the outage was under investigation.