Streets in North Park were filled with music, dancing and families in colorful attire Sunday as the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego honored Our Lady of Guadalupe during a procession and Mass.

Cardinal Robert McElroy led the annual procession to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe through North Park streets, and celebrated a bilingual Mass afterward at St. Augustine High School.



More than 25 Guadalupana groups and ministries from parishes across San Diego County took part in this procession to pay homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe, patron saint not only of Mexico but also the Americas.

The procession started at noon at the Morley Field Sports Complex and traveled east on Upas, south on 28th Street, east on Redwood, south on 32nd Street and east on Nutmeg to main entrance of St. Augustine High School, 3266 Nutmeg St.



Cardinal McElroy officiated at the Mass in Spanish in the school’s gym, accompanied by Aux. Bishop Ramón Bejarano.

In his homily, McElory said of Mary: “The Virgin of Guadalupe constantly presents to us this God of endurance and encouragement, leading us always to hope.

“She is there for us in those moments when we are tempted to give up in despair and abandonment, reminding us of the enormous suffering she faced, in her own life in the company of her son, Jesus Christ.”

More than 70 The Danza Mexi’cayotl troupe dancers, along with a Chinelos group, took part with more than 15 floats and parish and school groups, singing and carrying banners. The flatbed of some trucks were used to commemorate the appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe in December 1531.

Then the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe was crowned near gym.

