Mild weather was predicted for San Diego County this weekend, but there could be some high clouds and an increase in clouds from the northwest on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Light precipitation may move in from the north late Sunday and drift south across the region through Monday morning, but rainfall amounts, if any, will be very light, forecasters said.

Temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be in the mid- 60s, with overnight lows in the lower 50s. The western valleys and foothills were expected to be in the 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s, the NWS said. The mountains were expected to be in the upper 50s, dropping into the mid- 40s overnight, and highs in the deserts will be in around 70 with lows in the lower 50s.

A stronger system was expected to bring a better chance for rain by Tuesday, the NWS said. It could be rather cool for the coming week, but dry weather should prevail after Wednesday morning.

There was a slight chance of showers over the coastal waters Sunday night into Monday, and again on Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, no hazardous marine conditions were expected through Wednesday.

–City News Service