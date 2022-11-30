Another storm system is headed to San Diego County, bringing mainly light rain over a two-day span.

The bulk of the precipitation is expected to fall Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

See more And now introducing Rain, Part Two: The Underwhelming Sequel.



We do anticipate more light rain later this weekend, but overall totals look very light at this time. Some folks may not even see measurable precipitation with this round. We'll try harder next time. #CAwx (4/6) pic.twitter.com/JYJehuDAuv — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 30, 2022

Rain amounts will likely stay below 1/2″ at lower elevations and less than 1/10″ at the coast and in the valleys. Some lingering rain is predicted for Sunday into Monday as well.

The snow level could start as low as 5,000-6,000 feet Thursday, but warmer air will move into the region after the trough passage late Thursday night into early Friday.

The overall temperature trend during and following this storm system will be notably cooler than normal.

Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the upper 50s along the coast, around 60 in the valleys, lower 50s near the foothills, mid 40s in the mountains and mid 60s in the deserts, according to the weather agency.