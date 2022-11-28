Pickles, an abused puppy rescued by the San Diego Humane Society.

Giving Tuesday is the altruistic rejoinder to the shopping orgies of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Nonprofits across the globe are urging people to give, but these 10 will specifically help San Diego.

1. Father Joe’s Villages, the largest homeless services provider in San Diego, will match all donations up to $250,000 total, thanks to support from anonymous donors. The nonprofit provides unhoused people in our region the resources and support they need to leave homelessness behind for good.

2. The San Diego Humane Society is also matching gifts, up to $50,000, on Giving Tuesday. The society says that every donation will provide neglected animals with safe shelter, lifesaving medical care, behavioral training, rescue from cruelty and and more.

3. For centuries, the invaluable contributions of women have been overshadowed by the accomplishments of men. Donations to the Women’s Museum of California in Liberty Station help bring the stories of phenomenal women to light.

4. Every year, Art of Elan commissions new orchestral and chamber music for our time that is premiered in San Diego. Gifts to fund new works will be matched up to $10,000 through Dec. 31.

5. The Chicano Federation works tirelessly to provide life-changing services to over 25,000 families every year. A donation will help achieve equity and access in San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties.

6. Jewish Family Service of San Diego will match gifts up to a total of $250,000 to support its programs for children, nutrition assistance, adults, families, seniors, refugees and immigrants. The century-old nonprofit helped more than 71,000 individuals of all faiths in the past year.

7. City Heights Community Development Corp. seeks to create an inclusive and equitable community that embraces diversity, creates opportunities for all, and connects individuals to each other. Every dollar given helps provide housing, jobs and safer streets in San Diego’s inner city.

8. Family Health Centers provides affordable, high-quality health care and supportive services to uninsured, low-income and medically underserved persons at 62 facilities across San Diego County. A donation helps the most vulnerable in our community sustain their health.

9. The San Diego Museum of Art seeks to inspire, educate, and cultivate curiosity in our community through great works of art.. A donation will help ensure a vibrant future for the arts in San Diego.

10. Abortion access is under threat across the United States after the landmark Roe. v. Wade decision was overturned. A donation to Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest helps preserve reproductive rights in our region.