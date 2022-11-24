An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

Power had been restored for most of the hundreds of customers in Julian, Santa Ysabel and Morettis Junction who suffered outages Thursday, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

As of 5:30 p.m., SDG&E’s online Outage Map showed that a handful of customers in those communities would be without electricity until 7 p.m. The utility cited an equipment issue as the cause. The outage began around noon.

The outage initially affected more than 400 customers. Power was restored for 294 of them in the communities of Boulevard, Jacumba and Live Oak Springs by the afternoon, but others in San Diego County remained without electricity into the evening.

The utility said around 60 customers in Campo, Dulzura and Potrero remained without electricity due to a foreign object crossing power lines. Power was expected to be restored by 6 p.m., after the outage that began around 10 a.m.

SDG&E reported another outage just after 12:30 p.m. in eastern Ramona affecting 324 customers, with power expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

Power apparently had been restored for 10 customers in Bostonia, East Granite Hills and El Cajon, according to the website.

Spokesman Alex Welling said crews were sent out to determine what caused the outages, and citied Thursday’s high winds as a possible factor. He said crews were on standby during the busy Thanksgiving holiday, adding, “We want to make sure that people have power.”

– City News Service and staff reports