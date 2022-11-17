A Caltrans truck. Courtesy of the agency

Caltrans crews will close two westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) connector ramps for night work beginning Friday.

First, crews will close the westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) connector ramp to Southbound State Route 163 (SR-163) Friday from 8 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. for bridge work. Motorist will be detoured to the westbound I-8 Taylor Street off-ramp, take the loop ramp to the eastbound I-8 Taylor Street on-ramp, to southbound SR-163.

Second, crews will close the westbound I-8 ramps to northbound and southbound Interstate 805 on Saturday from 3 to 8 a.m. to repair crash cushions. Motorists will be detoured to the northbound SR-163 connector ramp to the westbound Friars Road off-ramp, then proceed to the Friars Road southbound SR-163 on-ramp, to eastbound I-8 to northbound or southbound I-805.

