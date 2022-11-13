Pelicans ride the air waves near La Jolla’s Windansea Beach. Photo by Ken Stone

Low clouds were covering much of the San Diego County inland valleys Sunday morning as well as portions of the coast with most clouds expected to scatter out Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

It will be cooler than normal again Sunday, forecasters said.

See more Another cool day is in store as another weak trough moves through. High temperatures will be around 10 to 20 degrees below normal. #sweaterweather pic.twitter.com/H8Iu8jI6el — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 13, 2022

Beginning Monday and continuing through the rest of the week, it was predicted to be a little bit warmer than what the area has seen lately. Santa Ana winds were slated for Tuesday night, peaking Wednesday, then decreasing Thursday, the NWS said.

Temperatures along the coast and in the valleys Sunday were predicted to be in the lower 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s. The mountains were expected to reach the upper 40s, dropping into the upper 30s overnight, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be around 70 with lows in the upper 40s.

City News Service contributed to this article.